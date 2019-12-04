Accident leaves box truck driver dead in Upper Pittsgrove Township, New Jersey

UPPER PITTSGROVE TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- An accident has left one person dead on Tuesday night in Salem County, New Jersey.It happened sometime before 7 p.m. near the intersection of Shirley and Burlington roads in Upper Pittsgrove Township.Chopper 6 was over the wreck where a box truck and another vehicle ended up in a residential yard. It's not clear if the other vehicle was a parked car.Police tell Action News the driver of a box truck lost control and left the roadway. The driver was later pronounced dead.The cause of the accident remains under investigation.Police have not identified the driver at this time.