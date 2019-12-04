Accident leaves box truck driver dead in Upper Pittsgrove Township, New Jersey

UPPER PITTSGROVE TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- An accident has left one person dead on Tuesday night in Salem County, New Jersey.

It happened sometime before 7 p.m. near the intersection of Shirley and Burlington roads in Upper Pittsgrove Township.



Chopper 6 was over the wreck where a box truck and another vehicle ended up in a residential yard. It's not clear if the other vehicle was a parked car.

Police tell Action News the driver of a box truck lost control and left the roadway. The driver was later pronounced dead.



The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Police have not identified the driver at this time.
