Accused flasher at Texas Whataburger struck and killed by truck: Police

HOUSTON, Texas -- A man accused of flashing people at a Whataburger restaurant in Texas was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer while fleeing from police, according to authorities.

It happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday local time at the Whataburger in east Houston.

Police responded to the hamburger spot for an exposure call.

Officers were able to make contact with the suspect at the scene, but police said he then ran away.

The suspect then crossed the westbound lanes of a nearby highway.

He was hit by an 18-wheeler while in the eastbound lanes. Police said the suspect was also struck by a second vehicle, as well.

Officers said the driver of the second vehicle did not stop at the scene, but pulled over down the road and called 911.

As the investigation continues, authorities said neither driver had signs of impairment.

The identity of the suspect has not been released.
