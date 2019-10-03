Accused ringleader in GoFundMe scheme faces more charges

CAMDEN, New Jersey -- A man accused of scamming GoFundMe donors out of more than $400,000 with a fake feel-good story about a homeless veteran faces federal charges.

Mark D'Amico is accused of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering. He was expected to appear in court Thursday.



D'Amico already faces fraud and money laundering charges in New Jersey. He's pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors say D'Amico, his then-girlfriend Katelyn McClure and homeless veteran Johnny Bobbitt made up a story in 2017 about Bobbitt giving $20 to help McClure when her car ran out of gas in Philadelphia.



Bobbitt and McClure both pleaded guilty to federal and state crimes. Authorities have alleged D'Amico was the ringleader and concocted the story.

Authorities began investigating last year after Bobbitt sued the couple for allegedly not giving him the money.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crimenew jersey newsscamgofundme
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'I can't find my daughter': 911 call released in search for Dulce Maria Alavez
Officials call for AC mayor to resign in wake of guilty plea
NFL Expert Picks: Predictions, betting info for Jets-Eagles, Week 5 games
Eagles' Jason Kelce and wife announce birth of baby girl
First vaping-related death reported in Delaware
Convicted murderer accused of carjacking woman in Delco
2 arrested in connection to Delco Wawa robberies
Show More
Thief snags 2 Rolex watches from Philadelphia jewelry store
Lockdown lifted at Upper Darby High School
Cheerleader saves choking child during homecoming parade
911 dispatching issues putting officers' lives in danger, FOP says
Victim's brother hugs former cop after murder sentence
More TOP STORIES News