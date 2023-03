We want to introduce you to baby Amelia Koller, the newest member of the Action News family.

Amelia is the first child for 6abc digital producer Brock Koller and his wife Jillian.

She was born just two days before their wedding anniversary, making her the best gift ever.

Brock says the family is doing well and that they can't wait to see what amazing things Amelia will do.