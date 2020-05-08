WATCH
LIVE
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Investigation
Troubleshooters
Consumer
Healthcheck
Links from Action News
Art of Aging
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Localish
Sports
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Help With An Antenna
shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
Inside Story
Philly Proud
Visions
Overheard at Tredici
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Education
Best of Class - 2020 Student RSVP form
WPVI
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
education
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly warns restaurants to follow safety guidelines
Encampment grows on parkway, city says not 'long-term solution'
Protective box being built around Columbus statue in South Philly
ShopRite looting suspects caught on video
Court supervisor fired after seen tearing down 'Black Lives Matter' signs
Trump signs executive order on police reform
Man charged for sending threatening emails to Philly police commissioner
Show More
NJ man missing after boat capsizes in Delaware
What is Juneteenth? The history behind the holiday celebrating the end of slavery
Elderly woman attacked by man with over 100 prior arrests
Broomall's Natasha Cloud becomes 1st female to sign with Converse
Roots Picnic goes virtual with host Michelle Obama
More TOP STORIES News