Tonight: Local post-debate coverage with Action News anchor Brian Taff | Here's how to watch

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- President Donald Trump will face former Vice President Joe Biden in the first presidential debate of 2020.

You can watch the debate tonight at 9:00 p.m. on 6abc.

Then, after the conclusion, join Action News anchor Brian Taff and local pundits for reaction and analysis.

You can watch the post-debate discussion live on 6abc.com, the 6abc mobile app, our 6abc TV apps and on the 6abc Action News Facebook page.
