Congratulations! Action News producer, husband welcome baby boy

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Action News family is growing once again!

Action News producer Jess and her husband Andrew are celebrating the birth of their baby boy, Elio.

His name is a tribute to Jess' late mother, and has the bonus of also happening to be the Spanish word for sunshine.

"Andrew and I are beyond in love and Elio is truly the greatest thing I have ever produced," Jess said.

Elio - we all think you hit the parent lottery. Welcome to the Action News family!

Congratulations, Jess and Andrew.
