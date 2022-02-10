Congratulations! Action News producer, husband welcome baby boy

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Action News family is growing once again!
Action News producer Jess and her husband Andrew are celebrating the birth of their baby boy, Elio.
Elio arrived Wednesday afternoon, weighing in at 7 pounds 2 ounces and 19.3 inches long.
His name is a tribute to Jess' late mother, and has the bonus of also happening to be the Spanish word for sunshine.
"Andrew and I are beyond in love and Elio is truly the greatest thing I have ever produced," Jess said.
Elio - we all think you hit the parent lottery. Welcome to the Action News family!
Congratulations, Jess and Andrew.
