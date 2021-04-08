Action News Morning Moms

Morning Moms: Workout class in Ridley Park has something for everyone

Mom and kids workout class has something for everyone

RIDLEY PARK, Pennsylvania -- We don't have just one "Morning Mom" today; we have a whole class!

We're talking about the Mom and Kid Workout Class with Empower Training in Ridley Park, Delaware County.

Kerri Ricker runs mobile, outdoor workouts during the pandemic.

For this class, she takes the moms through a circuit workout, while another trainer oversees the kids class next to them.

The moms love the idea.

"Having the option of working out together, not only set a good example for (my son) to see me working out and having fun, but giving him the option to work out, too, and now he loves coming here," Missy Friel of Milmont Park, Pa. said.

Ricker started the class when things were shut down and parents were complaining that their kids were just hanging around inside playing video games.

"It's just to show how important exercise is physically, and I think we saw in the last year also how important it is for our mental health, as well," Ricker said.

The class is mostly parents, but Ricker says there are aunts and uncles too, with some people bringing along their nieces and nephews.

