Oscars

Action News Morning Team's 2020 Oscars picks

Find out which films and stars the Action News Morning Team think will walk away with the Oscars this Sunday night.

In the above video, Matt O'Donnell, Tamala Edwards, David Murphy, and Matt Pellman pick the winners for Best Actress, Best Actor, and Best Picture.

Who do you think will win?

Full Oscars Coverage at 6abc.com/oscars.

Don't miss the Oscars live on Sunday, Feb. 9, on ABC. Coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. on 6abc.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentaction news morningsentertainmentoscarsacademy awards
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OSCARS
Streaming films eligible for Oscars, but for 1 year only
This Houston family are jewelers to the biggest stars!
Academy Museum announces first Oscar-winning collaborators
Looking back at Kobe Bryant's Oscars win for 'Dear Basketball'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
Show More
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
Man shot multiple times in North Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News