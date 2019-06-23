Active duty Air Force member, 2 children found dead on Staten Island

NEW YORK -- An active duty Air Force member and her two toddlers were found dead on Staten Island Saturday morning, sources said.Police said they were pronounced dead around 10:45 a.m. inside a residence on Palisade Street near Lily Pond Avenue in the Arrochar neighborhood.Police responded to the scene after receiving a call about an assault in progress and discovered a smoke-filled home. The FDNY responded and extinguished the small fire.Officers found the bodies of a 36-year-old woman and her two children, a two-year-old boy and a three-year-old boy.Sources familiar with the investigation said they were discovered face down on a bed and the children may have been drowned.Investigators said a man, believed to be the children's father, was found wandering near the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway in Bay Ridge around 7:40 a.m. that morning. He was transported to an area hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.No charges have been filed, but sources said police are looking into the father as a person of interest.The identities of the suspect and victims have not been released.Sources said both the victim and the suspect were active duty Air Force personnel assigned to the Fort Hamilton, Brooklyn base.Sources said a co-worker in the Air Force discovered the bodies.The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death, but a homicide investigation is ongoing.Police had been called to the Palisade Street home once before for a domestic incident, but neighbors said they were shocked to learn about the tragedy."I've seen (the father) a few times, he seems like a nice guy," said Rod Hamed, a neighbor. "Nothing suspicious. A military guy, what would you expect?"