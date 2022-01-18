Business

Microsoft to buy gaming company Activision Blizzard in a deal valued at $68.7 billion

Activision Blizzard games include 'Call of Duty' and 'Candy Crush'
This July 3, 2014, file photo, shows the Microsoft Corp. logo outside the Microsoft Visitor Center in Redmond, Wash.

This July 3, 2014, file photo, shows the Microsoft Corp. logo outside the Microsoft Visitor Center in Redmond, Wash. (AP Photo Ted S. Warren)

Microsoft is buying the gaming company Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion, gaining access to blockbuster games like "Call of Duty" and "Candy Crush."

The all-cash deal will let Microsoft accelerate mobile gaming and provide building blocks for the metaverse, or a virtual environment.

The announcement Tuesday arrives with Activision still in turmoil over allegations of misconduct and unequal pay.

Activision CEO Bobby Kotick will retain his role, and he and his team will maintain their focus on driving efforts to further strengthen the company's culture and accelerate business growth.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesstechnologyvideo gameu.s. & worldmicrosoft
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
You will now need to be fully vaccinated to eat indoors in Philly
Shooting leaves 16-year-old dead, nearby home riddled with bullets
ACCT Philly raises close to $50K through Betty White Challenge
Airlines ask Biden administration for 'immediate intervention' on 5G
Shooter fires 14 times at close range, young man killed: Police
Video shows car wanted in pregnant woman's murder: Police
AccuWeather: Chilly Wind Today
Show More
Worker shortages still impacting range of businesses in Philly
Jersey Shore house fire sends 1 to hospital
Funeral services held for 12 killed in Philadelphia fire
Cold case team shines new light on betrayal of Anne Frank
Dr. King, 'Earthquake' Moore remembered in Southwest Philly
More TOP STORIES News