Microsoft to buy gaming company Activision Blizzard in a deal valued at $68.7 billion

Microsoft is buying the gaming company Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion, gaining access to blockbuster games like "Call of Duty" and "Candy Crush."The all-cash deal will let Microsoft accelerate mobile gaming and provide building blocks for the metaverse, or a virtual environment.The announcement Tuesday arrives with Activision still in turmoil over allegations of misconduct and unequal pay.Activision CEO Bobby Kotick will retain his role, and he and his team will maintain their focus on driving efforts to further strengthen the company's culture and accelerate business growth.