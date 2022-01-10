TSA

Hidden bullets at Atlantic City International makes TSA's unusual finds list

According to the agency, someone tried to get through airport security with six bullets hidden inside a deodorant stick.
ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Atlantic City International Airport made it on the TSA's 2021 Top 10 List of most unusual finds at airport security checkpoints.

According to the agency, someone tried to get through airport security with six bullets hidden inside a deodorant stick back on September 4.

The stick of deodorant was flagged by agents when it triggered an alarm at the airport's x-ray machine.

"It was a creative attempt to subvert security, but of course an X-ray machine can detect bullets! The item triggered an alarm, alerting the officers to take a closer look at what could have caused the alarm," said the TSA in a press release.

Bullets are not permitted to be carried through a security checkpoint.

For more on what you can bring on the plane, CLICK HERE.

Here's the full list of unusual TSA finds for 2021:

  • 10. Bullets hidden in deodorant: Atlantic City International
  • 9. Pistol: Newark Liberty International
  • 8. Meth burrito: Hobby International
  • 7. Firearm buckle: Honolulu International
  • 6. Cleaver: Harrisburg International
  • 5. Bear spray: Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport
  • 4. Machete: Reagan Washington National
  • 3. Fireworks: Syracuse Hancock International
  • 2. Wine holder shaped like a gun: Sacramento International
  • 1. Chainsaw: New Orleans International


