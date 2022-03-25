Oscars

'Meeting Jim Gardner is like meeting the Pope': Oscar nominee Adam McKay shares love of Action News

Adam McKay, a Malvern native, co-wrote, produced, and directed the movie "Don't Look Up."
By and Caroline Hayden
Oscar nominee: 'Meeting Jim Gardner is like meeting the Pope'

LOS ANGELES (WPVI) -- An Action News superfan is up for two Oscars on Sunday night.

He previously won an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for his work on 'The Big Short.'

McKay said he is excited for Hollywood's biggest night, but he seemed even more excited to talk to Action News' Alicia Vitarelli.

She caught up with him on the green carpet at the Oscar Wilde Awards in Los Angeles Thursday night.

McKay said he loves Action News, Jim Gardner and everything Philly.

"Like when we made "Anchorman" I made Will Ferrell go to Philly and I was like, 'You don't understand. These people were like gods to us,'" he said.

Alicia even invited McKay back to Philly and to the Action News studios.

"I mean I would be nervous. For me as a Philly guy, meeting Jim Gardner is like meeting the Pope," he said.

The 94th Oscars will be broadcast live on ABC on March 27 starting at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT/5 p.m. PT. Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes are hosting.

Check out the full list of nominations for the 2022 Oscars here.

