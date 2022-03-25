'Meeting Jim Gardner is like meeting the Pope': Oscar nominee Adam McKay shares love of Action News

Adam McKay, a Malvern native, co-wrote, produced, and directed the movie "Don't Look Up."
He previously won an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for his work on 'The Big Short.'
McKay said he is excited for Hollywood's biggest night, but he seemed even more excited to talk to Action News' Alicia Vitarelli.
She caught up with him on the green carpet at the Oscar Wilde Awards in Los Angeles Thursday night.
McKay said he loves Action News, Jim Gardner and everything Philly.
"Like when we made "Anchorman" I made Will Ferrell go to Philly and I was like, 'You don't understand. These people were like gods to us,'" he said.
Alicia even invited McKay back to Philly and to the Action News studios.
"I mean I would be nervous. For me as a Philly guy, meeting Jim Gardner is like meeting the Pope," he said.
The 94th Oscars will be broadcast live on ABC on March 27 starting at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT/5 p.m. PT. Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes are hosting.
Check out the full list of nominations for the 2022 Oscars here.
Mark your calendar: March 27 is Oscar Sunday. Special "On The Red Carpet" coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT and continues all day leading up to the 94th Academy Awards ceremony. After the last award is handed out, stay with "On The Red Carpet" for continuing coverage. Be sure to follow @OnTheRedCarpet on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok for all your Oscar news and information. Click here to download our CTV apps to watch "On The Red Carpet" wherever you stream.