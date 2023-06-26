Man shot twice in Lawncrest, flags down police for help

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Detectives are trying to piece together what led to a shooting in the Lawncrest section of Philadelphia.
It happened around 1:20 a.m. Monday on the 500 block of Adams Avenue near Rising Sun Avenue.
Police were flagged down by a man who had been shot in the back and the hand.
Police looked for clues around a silver SUV parked in the Rising Sun Plaza and a sedan parked across the street.
The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Police have not said if the man was able to provide them with information on a suspect.
