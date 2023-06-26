WATCH LIVE

Man shot twice in Lawncrest, flags down police for help

The man was shot in the back and the hand.

6abc Digital Staff
Monday, June 26, 2023 9:11AM
Police are investigating a shooting on Adams Avenue in the Lawncrest section of Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Detectives are trying to piece together what led to a shooting in the Lawncrest section of Philadelphia.

It happened around 1:20 a.m. Monday on the 500 block of Adams Avenue near Rising Sun Avenue.

Police were flagged down by a man who had been shot in the back and the hand.

Police looked for clues around a silver SUV parked in the Rising Sun Plaza and a sedan parked across the street.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police have not said if the man was able to provide them with information on a suspect.

