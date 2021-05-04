Additional arrests made after Atlantic City store owner dies following robbery

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Prosecutor: Atlantic City store owner dies after robbery

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Additional arrests have been made after an Atlantic City, New Jersey boardwalk shop owner died shortly after an armed robbery involving multiple teenagers last month.

It happened around 7:41 p.m. on April 1 at City Souvenirs on the boardwalk.

Police say Mahmood Ansari, 66, collapsed and later died after being threatened by a 12-year-old boy who was armed with a knife inside this business.

"It's a family business we had here for more than 30 years. We had the third generation on the boardwalk doing this business in summer, in winter, everything," said Habib Ruhman, the victim's nephew, in a recent interview with Action News.



The boy and a 14-year-old girl were arrested last month and charged with robbery, simple assault and related crimes.

On Tuesday, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office announced that three additional children were facing charges in connection with the robbery at Ansari's store and other recent incidents on the boardwalk.

Those arrested include a 14-year-old girl, an 11-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl. All three are facing robbery charges and other related offenses.

"This investigation has been a top priority of the Atlantic City Police Department. We know that this investigation is very important to our community. Our detectives have diligently and expeditiously worked with our partners from the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office to hold each individual accountable who were involved in these crimes," said Atlantic City Police Interim Officer in Charge James Sarkos.

An official cause of death for Ansari has yet not been determined.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
atlantic cityatlantic cityrobberydeath investigation
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. to lift COVID mitigation orders, except masking, on Memorial Day
Man dies after being shot 18 times: Police
Derek Chauvin's attorney files motion for new trial
Everything you should know about Delaware's major changes to COVID restrictions
Mother now charged with murder after child's remains found near softball field
Fla. principal seen paddling young girl in disturbing video
There are increasing concerns over an historic Delco cemetery
Show More
Biden aims for vaccinating 70% of adult Americans by July 4
Many planning 'revenge travel' as COVID restrictions ease
Black churches in Philly region slowly welcome back members
Operation 6abc Save-A-Life returns to give out free smoke detectors
Survey seeks honest feedback on racism in Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News