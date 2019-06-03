Administrative leave for Phillies' Odubel Herrera extended 2 weeks

Philadelphia Phillies' Odubel Herrera has been charged with simple assault after an alleged incident at the Golden Nugget Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera will be on administrative leave for another two weeks.Major League Baseball announced Monday that the leave has been extended to June 17.He was placed on leave last Tuesday, one day after his arrest in a domestic violence case at an Atlantic City casino.Herrera was charged with assault following an alleged domestic incident at the Golden Nugget Casino.According to police, they were called on a report of a domestic assault and found a 20-year-old woman "with visible signs of injury to her arms and neck," which they said were caused by Herrera, whom they described as her boyfriend.The 27-year-old, whose full name is David Odúbel Herrera, was released on a summons pending a municipal court date on June 17.MLB and the players' association agreed to a domestic violence policy in 2015, giving Commissioner Rob Manfred the right to investigate and impose discipline. If discipline is warranted, a paid leave can be converted to a suspension without pay.The leave can last up to seven days while MLB officials look into the arrest. In several previous MLB investigations, the leave was extended while the probe continued.Herrera, an All-Star center fielder in 2016, is hitting .222 with one home run and 16 RBIs in 39 games this season. He missed time in April with a hamstring injury.Herrera is in the third year of a $30.5 million, five-year contract. He's making $5 million this season, $7 million next season and $10 million in 2021. The team has club options for 2022 and '23.The Associated Press contributed to this report.