shooting

Mother wants more serious charges filed after shootout with daughter's ex-boyfriend

"I turned around and then the next thing I saw was muzzle flashes," Carla Mangual recalled.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Mother outraged after shootout with daughter's ex-boyfriend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A mother and her pregnant daughter say they are living in fear a week after being involved in a shootout outside their Philadelphia home.

It happened around 2 a.m. on February 22 on the 2300 block of N. 52nd Street.

Surveillance video shows 23-year-old Adolfo Serrano dropping off his now ex-girlfriend at her home in the city's Wynnefield section.

The girl's mother, Carla Mangual, describes Serrano as abusive.

On the night of the shooting, Mangual walked out to greet her daughter when she reportedly exchanged words with Serrano as he drove away.



At some point during the altercation, Serrano stops the vehicle and then opens fire in Mangual's direction.

'I turned around and then the next thing I saw was muzzle flashes," she recalled.

Mangual, who has a license to carry, then pulled out her own weapon and returned fire.
She suffered a graze wound and her daughter was not injured.

Nearly a week later, she is still coming to grips with what happened.

"I never thought I would have to use it in front of my own home for a person I know. I always thought it would be, if ever, it would be a scary situation out at work or something like that," said Mangual.

Serrano surrendered to police last week and was charged with aggravated assault and related offenses.

But Mangual thinks he should be facing more serious charges.

"My understanding is that aggravated assault means you intend to harm somebody. When you point your gun at me and fire at me you're not harming me, you're trying to kill me," said Mangual. "My kids woke up in the middle of the night to gunshots. They thought their mom was dead. There's been a lot of anger and issues going on. It has been hell."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiashootoutcaught on videoshooting
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Police search for Amazon delivery driver wanted in Delco shooting
Man shot after road rage incident on South Street, police say
Philly police investigate gunshot fired across from Target store
Police: Shooting leaves 41-year-old man dead in DE
TOP STORIES
Police search for Amazon delivery driver wanted in Delco shooting
'It is so scary': NJ family speaks with loved ones hiding in Ukraine
Police identify burned remains found in Fairmount Park
Delaware police chase ends in crash; at least 1 arrested
DoorDash driver sprayed Wawa manager with mace: Police
Ukraine seeks to join EU as round of talks with Russia ends
Local Russian, Ukrainian immigrants struggle to understand war
Show More
Man convicted of murder charges in 2016 double shooting
Delco high school senior gets more than $1M in scholarship offers
Pa. mom opens "Made With Love Juicery" to keep community healthy
Collection houses wealth of items on African-American history
Arrests made in 2 recent fatal hit-and-runs in Philly; reward in 3rd
More TOP STORIES News