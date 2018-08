Advertise on 6abc and 6abc.com

To find out about exciting marketing and advertising opportunities available on 6abc, WPVI-TV/DT, please contact:Vice President/Local Sales ManagerWPVI-TV/DT4100 City AvePhiladelphia, PA 19131Email: Tim.Gianettino@abc.com Vice President, Local Sales ManagerWPVI-TV/DT4100 City AvenuePhiladelphia, PA 19131Email: Dirk.Ohley@abc.com To get more information about sponsorship and advertising opportunities on 6abc.com, please contact:Digital Sales Director6abc.com4100 City AvenuePhiladelphia, PA 19131Email: Jennifer.A.Bullick@abc.com ABC National Television Sales has offices in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Detroit, Chicago, Dallas, San Francisco and Los Angeles.Let 6abc.com build and develop your online and mobile ad campaign strategies!6abc.com also provides complete customized multimedia ad creation for your campaign needs as well as social media development on familiar portals like Facebook and Twitter , et al.