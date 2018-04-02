'Affluenza teen' released from jail

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=1289897" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A judge ordered a Texas teenager who used an "affluenza" defense in a fatal drunken-driving wreck to serve nearly two years in jail.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=1147469" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The mother of a fugitive teenager known for using an "affluenza" defense in a deadly drunken-driving case agreed Tuesday to be sent from California to Texas to face a charge.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=1139944" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Texas woman and her son, a teen known for invoking an "affluenza" defense after a deadly drunken driving wreck, held a sort of farewell party before fleeing, police say.

A 20-year-old Texas man who as a teenager invoked "affluenza" in his defense after killing four people in a drunken wreck has been released from jail.Tarrant County sheriff's spokesman David McClelland says Ethan Couch was released Monday from the county jail near Dallas after serving nearly two years for a revoked probation.Couch was 16 in June 2013 when he struck and killed four pedestrians. A psychologist at his manslaughter trial blamed his irresponsibility on family wealth, dubbing it "affluenza." A juvenile court sentenced him to 10 years of probation.Couch's probation was revoked in 2016 after he attended a party where alcohol was served.His mother, Tonya Couch, awaits trial on charges of hindering apprehension of a felon and money laundering after she fled to Mexico with her son in 2015.------