6abc named Corporate Advocate of the Year by African American Chamber of Commerce

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- 6abc is proud to be chosen by the African American Chamber of Commerce as their Corporate Advocate of the Year.

Last night, our vice president of Community Engagement, Niki Hawkins, accepted the honor on behalf of the station.

6abc's President and General Manager, Bernie Prazenica was also there.

We were chosen for our Good Business series that supports Black-owned businesses across our region.