Authorities release cause of death for African American museum founder found dead in car trunk

BATON ROUGE, La. -- Authorities released more information Monday about the death of an activist and community leader found dead in the trunk of a car on Friday.

Sadie Roberts-Joseph, 75, was suffocated to death, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Police said Saturday that investigators were working diligently to find those responsible for Roberts-Joseph's death.

The Advocate reported Roberts-Joseph was the founder and curator of the Baton Rouge African American Museum, which she started in 2001. The museum sits on the campus of New St. Luke Baptist Church, where Roberts-Joseph's brother is pastor.

"Ms. Sadie was a tireless advocate of peace," the Baton Rouge Police Department posted on its Facebook page, adding: "Our detectives are working diligently to bring the person or persons responsible for this heinous act to justice."

Roberts-Joseph also organized an annual Juneteenth festival at the museum, marking the date June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers delivered belated news to Texas that President Abraham Lincoln had signed the Emancipation Proclamation, declaring all Southern slaves free. The document had been finalized more than two years earlier.

The museum features African art, exhibits on growing cotton and black inventors as well as a 1953 bus from the period of civil rights boycotts in Baton Rouge. It also has prominent exhibits on President Barack Obama, whose presidency Roberts-Joseph cited as an inspiration to children.

"We have to be educated about our history and other people's history," Roberts-Joseph told the newspaper in 2016. "Across racial lines, the community can help to build a better Baton Rouge, a better state and a better nation."

Beatrice Johnson, one of Roberts-Joseph's 11 siblings, lives two doors down from her sister's home on a quiet street in Baton Rouge. She said Roberts-Joseph would come by every day. Johnson said her sister came over Friday because "she had mixed some cornbread, but her oven went out, and she brought it here to put in the oven."

Gesturing toward her kitchen, Johnson said: "The bread is still there. She never came back to get it."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
louisianamuseumshomicide investigationhomicidewoman killedu.s. & worldbody found
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bernie Sanders holds rally against Hahnemann closure
11 people decontaminated in Ridley Twp. hazmat situation
Sixers sign Ben Simmons to 5-year contract extension
Multiple injuries after Lucky Lady Casino roof collapses in Gardena
Police: Man enters stranger's house, wakes woman for help after shooting
Witness: Car crash may have led to fatal Kensington shooting
Suspects wanted for stealing donation jar for CHOP
Show More
Bensalem woman accused of biting officer's leg during DUI arrest
Sentencing for woman involved GoFundMe scam postponed
Remains found believed to be 'Seinfeld' actor Charles Levin
Overturned tractor trailer blocks traffic on I-295 southbound
More than 1 million people pledge to raid Area 51
More TOP STORIES News