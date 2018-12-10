The search is underway for a woman who handed over some cash and left the scene after her dog attacked another dog in south Jersey.The dog that was injured, named Duke, was treated for serious wounds but is recovering.Duke's owner, 74-year-old Kathy Anderson, said she was walking the dog along softball fields in their Runnemede neighborhood when they encountered another dog.She said that's when the other dog came charging at them."I walked back past the first softball field and got to the second field. I saw there was a rather large dog, it looked like maybe a pit bull," she said.Anderson said the dog was not on a leash, but Duke was.She says as they continued walking the other dog suddenly came after them."He just pounced on Duke. Put him down and just started viciously attacking him," she said.Kathy says she tried to break the dogs up, ending up with a small cut on her hand and a bruised leg in the process. Duke was left with a gaping wound.She says the other dog's owner went to her car, gave her $300 and then left, possibly in a black vehicle."She never ever said 'can I help you? Are you ok?' Seeing the distress I was in," said Anderson.Duke needed more than two dozen stitches, and Kathy was left with a $3,000 veterinary bill.Police say while leaving like that isn't a crime, having a dog off leash is an ordinance violation. Authorities also would have checked the dog's vaccination records and history.Still, Kathy says, she feels lucky that 9-year-old Duke is still alive."He's my life," she said. "He's part of my life."Kathy says she believes the attacking dog was a large white dog with brown spots.If you have any information, call Runnemede Police.------