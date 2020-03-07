AG Josh Shapiro creates tool to combat coronavirus price gouging

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5977164" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC News Correspondent Zachary Kiesch reports on how to prepare and protect yourself from the coronavirus.

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro says his office is working to combat price hiking amid the coronavirus outbreak.Shaipro says price gouging has been a common issue with cleaning products and face masks.On Friday, he put businesses on notice, saying they cannot use a public health emergency as a business opportunity.He's asking anyone who notices price gouging, to report it to his office"As Pennsylvania continues to manage the spread of the coronavirus, merchants should be put on notice: you cannot use a public health emergency as a business opportunity," said Attorney General Shapiro. "For consumers, just know: if you see the price of basic goods skyrocket reach out to my Office. Let us know. Our agency is here to protect you from being taken advantage of."Any instance of price gouging should be reported to pricegouging@attorneygeneral.gov.