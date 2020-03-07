AG Josh Shapiro creates tool to combat coronavirus price gouging

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro speaks during a news conference in Philadelphia, Thursday, July 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro says his office is working to combat price hiking amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Shaipro says price gouging has been a common issue with cleaning products and face masks.

On Friday, he put businesses on notice, saying they cannot use a public health emergency as a business opportunity.

RELATED: Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
EMBED More News Videos

ABC News Correspondent Zachary Kiesch reports on how to prepare and protect yourself from the coronavirus.



He's asking anyone who notices price gouging, to report it to his office

"As Pennsylvania continues to manage the spread of the coronavirus, merchants should be put on notice: you cannot use a public health emergency as a business opportunity," said Attorney General Shapiro. "For consumers, just know: if you see the price of basic goods skyrocket reach out to my Office. Let us know. Our agency is here to protect you from being taken advantage of."

Any instance of price gouging should be reported to pricegouging@attorneygeneral.gov.

RELATED: 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
EMBED More News Videos

Did you know these tips when it comes to hand washing and buying the right products to prevent sickness?

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvaniacoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Camden Co. announces presumptive positive coronavirus case
4th presumptive positive coronavirus case in New Jersey
CBSD testing comes back negative after confirmed coronavirus exposure
Woman's arm transported from Route 1 hit-and-run accident
2 presumptive positive coronavirus cases in Pa., including Delaware Co.
Fire consumes shopping plaza in Cherry Hill, New Jersey
Driver sought in deadly Pennsauken hit-and-run
Show More
Over 1,400 fake toothbrushes seized at Philly airport
No identified coronavirus cases in Philadelphia, city officials say
Coronavirus prevention tips from an diseases specialist
Woman killed, children and driver injured in West Philly crash
Eastern field hockey coach retires after stunning career
More TOP STORIES News