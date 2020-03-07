AG Josh Shapiro creates tool to combat coronavirus price gouging

Shaipro says price gouging has been a common issue with cleaning products and face masks.
On Friday, he put businesses on notice, saying they cannot use a public health emergency as a business opportunity.
RELATED: Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
He's asking anyone who notices price gouging, to report it to his office
"As Pennsylvania continues to manage the spread of the coronavirus, merchants should be put on notice: you cannot use a public health emergency as a business opportunity," said Attorney General Shapiro. "For consumers, just know: if you see the price of basic goods skyrocket reach out to my Office. Let us know. Our agency is here to protect you from being taken advantage of."
Any instance of price gouging should be reported to pricegouging@attorneygeneral.gov.
RELATED: 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs