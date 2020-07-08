Philadelphia native starring on ABC's Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. discusses final season

The final season of "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." continues Wednesday night on 6abc.Alicia Vitarelli had a chance to chat with two of the stars, one of them, Jeff Ward, is a Philadelphia native and big-time Eagles fan.Ward says he can't wait to get back home to cheer on his home team.In Wednesday night's episode, they get sent back to 1982 where they get stranded and don't know if, or when, the team is coming back for them.Jeff says the irony of this time travel is particularly relevant, and sort of ironic, in this COVID-19 world we are living in."We shot all of this before coronavirus happened," Ward says. "This is a kind of tether into this old world where we got to see each other and hang out and hug and stuff. You know, it's like it feels like a distant memory, but it's so cool to be able to escape into that world."The actors say this 7th and final season feels bittersweet. They also say we should expect some major drama."It's a wild ride to the very end and it's just like every season beforehand, you don't know what to expect," says Henry Simmons, who is also on the show. "The tagline of the show should be: expect the unexpected."