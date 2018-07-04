PHILADELPHIA POLICE

Air conditioning failure causes West Philadelphia police district to briefly relocate

Air conditioning failure causes relocation of police district: as seen on Action News at 11 p.m., July 4, 2018 (WPVI)

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police were victims of the heat Wednesday.

Officers from the 18th District in West Philadelphia had to transfer to the 16th District because their building's air conditioning was not working.

In fact, the temperature inside the building was so intolerable they moved the prisoners as well.

The police union brought in portable air conditioning units.

They claim it hit over 100 degrees in the operations room.

City repair crews and contractors fixed the air conditioning Wednesday evening and the 18th District resumed operations by 8:30 p.m.

