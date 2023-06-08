WATCH LIVE

Video shows New Jersey military dad surprise 2 sons after returning home from deployment

The boys' father has been serving in Turkey since August of last year.

Thursday, June 8, 2023 10:28PM
LUMBERTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A heartwarming video captured the moment on Thursday when a New Jersey father surprised his two sons after returning home from deployment.

The dad, Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Bryan Shoupe, made his first stop at Bobby's Run School, an elementary school in Lumberton Township, Burlington County.

In the video, you can see the big hug Shoupe's son gave him at that moment.

From there Shoupe visited his other son at his classroom at Ashbrook Elementary, where another emotional reunion took place.

Shoupe has been serving in Turkey since August of last year.

