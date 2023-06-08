Video shows New Jersey military dad surprise 2 sons after returning home from deployment

A heartwarming video captured the moment on Thursday when a New Jersey father surprised his two sons after returning home from deployment.

The boys' father has been serving in Turkey since August of last year.

The dad, Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Bryan Shoupe, made his first stop at Bobby's Run School, an elementary school in Lumberton Township, Burlington County.

In the video, you can see the big hug Shoupe's son gave him at that moment.

From there Shoupe visited his other son at his classroom at Ashbrook Elementary, where another emotional reunion took place.

