FAA issues weather-related ground stop for flights headed to PHL; flights are departing

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Winter weather is continuing to disrupt air travel on Tuesday.

At 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, the FAA issued a weather-related ground stop until 1 p.m. for flights headed to Philadelphia International Airport. However, flights are departing from PHL, the agency said.

As of 11:30 a.m., there have been 228 delays in and out of PHL and 47 flights have been canceled, according to FlightAware.

More than 1,700 flights have already canceled nationwide and 3,700 have been delayed, according to the tracking site FlightAware. United Airlines and Southwest Airlines have each canceled more than 300 flights, the site said.

The storm has impacted airports across much of the country - from Houston and Chicago, where United was holding incoming flights - to New York, where Delta was holding its flights bound for Kennedy airport.

Flights bound for Newark and LaGuardia were also being slowed or held by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Tuesday's disruptions come on top of more than 3,300 flight cancelations on Monday, which was highest number of cancellations since the Southwest meltdown in 2022, according to FlightAware data. More than 10,000 flights have been canceled since Friday.

United and Alaska Airlines continue to have cancellations tied to the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max 9, with United already canceling Max flights through tomorrow. The FAA grounded the planes following the door plug blowout incident on Alaska Airlines flight 1282. Alaska and United are the only two airlines that fly that model of plane.

FlightAware shows there have been more than 1000 flight cancellations every day since Friday, when nearly 2300 flights were canceled. From Friday through Monday, nearly 8600 flights were canceled.

If you plan on flying Tuesday, check in with your airline and get to the airport early.

WPVI contributed to this post.