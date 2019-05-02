AJ Freund: Disturbing details of Crystal Lake boy's death revealed in new court documents

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5281288" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Documents obtained by the ABC7 I-Team give an inside look at the Crystal Lake home owned by Joann Cunningham and Andrew Freund, Sr., who are charged with murder.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5268841" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The parents of 5-year-old Crystal Lake boy Andrew "AJ" Freund, whose body was found Wednesday, were charged in his murder.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5281282" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An affidavit filed in McHenry County court revealed disturbing new details about how Crystal Lake police cracked AJ Freund case.

CHICAGO -- New McHenry County court documents reveal disturbing details in the murder of 5-year-old Crystal Lake boy AJ Freund.Prosecutors said AJ's mom, Joann Cunningham, had video on her phone more than a month before his death that showed AJ with bruises to his face and body. AJ's dad Andrew Freund Sr. told investigators the injuries were caused by Joann.The father, referred to by prosecutors in the documents as "Drew," also said "on or about" Sunday, April 15, AJ had lied about his soiled underwear and was subjected to a 20-minute cold shower as punishment. He said he put AJ to bed, "cold, wet and naked," according to the documents.Drew said Joann got up and checked on AJ. She got Drew and used his phone to search for "Child CPR," the documents said. Drew said at some point he believed that AJ had died.The next day, the documents said Drew took AJ's body to the basement and stored him in a tote.On April 17, he placed AJ inside trash bags, placed the body in the trunk of his car and drove him to a remote area in Woodstock. He then dug a shallow grave, placed AJ in it, covered it with straw and left, the documents said.Freund Sr. and Cunningham are both charged with A.J.'s murder. There's a public visitation for AJ on Friday.Additional documents obtained by the ABC7 I-Team give an inside look at the Crystal Lake home owned by Joann Cunningham and Andrew Freund, Sr.The pictures, obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request, were taken inside the home in 2013, before and around the birth of their son AJ.Before his body was found, Crystal Lake police released reports of 17 visits to the home over the last five years, documenting what they called unacceptable living conditions, DCFS concerns for the welfare of the children, and alleged drug use.A stack of police reports dating back to 2012 detail more than a dozen interactions between Crystal Lake police and Cunningham and Freund. In the span of just a few weeks, police were called to the couple's home for accusations of theft, bad checks, and multiple violent domestic disputes.Photos taken inside the home show dilapidated and filthy conditions. Police were tipped off by a heating contractor. A police report that matches the photos was written on October 18, 2013, four days after AJ Freund was born.AJ was taken away from his mother by the Department of Children and Family Services at birth after traces of opiates were found in his blood. He was returned to his parents' custody 18 months later.