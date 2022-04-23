6abc Overheard

Overheard is Back with Season Two

Richard Vague sits down with Ajay - Part 1

It's back!

Everyone wanted to listen in on Ajay Raju's conversations during season one of Overheard. His talks with the biggest and brightest names in Philadelphia made headlines. They also shined a light on all of the potential this region has for greatness in business, technology and health care, while never skipping over the potholes that so often seem to stand in the way of Philadelphia becoming a major force in world industry.

Season two will be no different, starting off with an in-depth conversation between Ajay and Pennsylvania's former banking secretary and businessman Richard Vague.

Our region is so close to becoming a world hub of innovation, but that success is never a given.

Season Two of Overheard with Ajay Raju is going to open more eyes to Philadelphia's strengths, excite, frustrate, and inspire.

Watch here on 6abc.com and everywhere you stream 6abc on your television.

Season One
