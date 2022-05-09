escaped prisoner

New charges filed against missing jail employee allegedly on the run with escaped Alabama inmate

Inmate Casey White and jail employee Vicky White fled on April 29.
By Emily Shapiro
EMBED <>More Videos

Manhunt for escaped inmate, missing prison guard continues

FLORENCE, Ala. -- New charges have been filed against Florence, Alabama, jail employee Vicky White as she allegedly remains on the run with escaped murder suspect Casey White.

The charges -- forgery and identity theft -- stem from Vicky White allegedly using an alias to buy a Ford Edge used to facilitate the escape, according to the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office.

A warrant was issued earlier for Vicky White charging her with permitting or facilitating escape.

Inmate Casey White, 38, fled the Lauderdale County jail with Lauderdale County Assistant Director of Corrections Vicky White, 56, on April 29. The inmate and employee are not related.

SEE ALSO: Inside criminal history of Casey White, Alabama inmate who escaped prison with alleged help of guard
EMBED More News Videos

An escaped murder suspect and a corrections officer can be seen leaving an Alabama jail together in a surveillance video. Police have new details on the getaway car and that the two may be armed.



Singleton said that Vicky White was seen shopping for men's clothes at a Kohl's before the pair went missing.

Authorities said they believe Vicky White willingly participated in the escape, which took place on her last day before retirement.

The duo fled Alabama in the Ford Edge and ditched the car in Williamson County, Tennessee -- about a two-hour drive north of Florence -- just hours after the jail break.

MORE: Missing corrections officer 'willingly' participated in inmate's escape, sheriff says

This image shows Casey Cole White, left, and Assistant Director of Corrections Vicky White.

U.S. Marshals Service, Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office



Authorities are concerned that Casey White could be "extremely violent" without his medication, Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton told ABC News on Monday. The sheriff did not provide details as to what the medication is or what Casey White's being treated for, but said the concern is due to the escapee likely not having the medication with him.

Casey White was facing two counts of capital murder for allegedly stabbing a woman to death in 2015, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

They may be armed with weapons including an AR-15 rifle and a shotgun, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

A $15,000 reward is available for information leading to Casey White's capture. A $10,000 reward has been offered for information leading to Vicky White.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
alabamatennesseemurdermanhuntcorrection officeru.s. & worldprisonescaped prisoner
Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures.
ESCAPED PRISONER
Vehicle found in search for missing inmate, officer: US Marshals
Inside escaped AL inmate's criminal history as manhunt intensifies
Missing corrections officer 'willingly' helped inmate escape: Sheriff
Missing inmate, corrections officer had 'special relationship': Police
TOP STORIES
Missing NJ boy found safe, Amber Alert canceled
Bucks Co. mother charged with first-degree murder in sons' deaths
Man charged with murder in South Philly Wawa stabbing
2 arrested after puppy stolen from PSPCA
Supporting AAPI-owned business | FYI Philly May 7 show
Penn State's Nittany Lion Shrine vandalized during graduation weekend
Watch May 9 Inside Story: Swing voters on Primary candidates, issues
Show More
Crash involving school bus leaves 14 students, 2 adults injured
Weapon scans start today for Philly middle-schoolers
More human remains found at Lake Mead as water level plunges
ESPN: Joel Embiid snubbed for MVP; honor goes to Denver's Nikola Jokic
Eagles to play home opener on 'Monday Night Football' on 6abc
More TOP STORIES News