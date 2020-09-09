Alcohol believed to be factor in I-95 crash that injured 6 people in Delaware

CHRISTIANA, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police say alcohol was likely a contributing factor in Wednesday night's crash on I-95 in Christiana, Delaware.It happened around 8:15 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 near the Churchman's Road exit.Police say the driver of a Nissan Altima slammed into a New Castle County patrol car that was stopped on the shoulder behind a disabled tractor-trailer. The lights on the patrol car were activated.The Altima then careened off of the patrol vehicle and back into traffic, striking a Chevy Blazer which was also traveling southbound on I-95.Six people including the officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.No charges have been filed, but police say alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.