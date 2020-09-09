Alcohol believed to be factor in I-95 crash that injured 6 people in Delaware

By
CHRISTIANA, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police say alcohol was likely a contributing factor in Wednesday night's crash on I-95 in Christiana, Delaware.

It happened around 8:15 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 near the Churchman's Road exit.

Police say the driver of a Nissan Altima slammed into a New Castle County patrol car that was stopped on the shoulder behind a disabled tractor-trailer. The lights on the patrol car were activated.

The Altima then careened off of the patrol vehicle and back into traffic, striking a Chevy Blazer which was also traveling southbound on I-95.

Six people including the officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

No charges have been filed, but police say alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
delawareaccidentcrash
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Flash Flood Watch Thursday
Man wanted for taking photo of woman in dressing room
N.J. crews fighting raging wildfires on West Coast
New video shows hit-and-run driver accused of killing cyclist
Bensalem Twp. police, NAACP ink historic agreement
3.1 magnitude earthquake hits Freehold, New Jersey
Eagles' DeSean Jackson says he's educating himself after anti-Semitic posts
Show More
Official: Mother, 3 kids killed by carbon monoxide poisoning
Another deadline passes, city still assessing encampment situation
Park named in honor of boy killed during football game shooting
13-year-old boys arrested in case of 89-year-old woman set on fire
ER nurse, wife put restaurant dreams on hold to cook for community
More TOP STORIES News