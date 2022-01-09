alec baldwin

Actor Alec Baldwin says it's a 'lie' that he's not helping movie set shooting probe

Authorities still don't have the actor's phone.
NEW YORK -- Alec Baldwin said Saturday that any suggestion he's not complying with the investigation into last fall's deadly shooting on a New Mexico film set is a lie.

At issue is a search warrant for Baldwin's cellphone, which authorities hope can provide information helpful in the probe. Baldwin was holding a revolver during a rehearsal for his movie "Rust" on Oct. 21 when it fired, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding the film's director.

Baldwin said in an Instagram message posted Saturday that New Mexico has to go through New York law enforcement and the process of specifying exactly what is needed takes time.

"They can't just go through your phone and take your photos, or your love letters to your wife, or what have you," he said.

Baldwin has said he didn't know the gun he was holding contained a live round when it went off. Investigators are trying to find where the live round came from and, in the search warrant for Baldwin's phone, said they are looking for text messages, images, videos, calls or any other information related to the movie.

"Any suggestion that I am not complying with requests or orders or demands or search warrants about my phone, that's bull--, that's a lie," he said.
