Alert regarding 'incident' at Canadian nuclear plant sent 'in error'

This stock photo shows cooling towers of a nuclear power plant against the blue sky. (Shutterstock)

TORONTO -- The Canadian province of Ontario accidentally sent out an emergency alert regarding an "incident" at a Toronto-area nuclear plant.

Authorities said there is no danger to the public at Ontario's Pickering Nuclear Generating Station after the alert was sent out to phones Sunday morning.

Ontario Power Generation later tweeted that the alert "was sent in error. There is no danger to the public or environment."



This comes two years after Hawaii emergency officials mistakenly sent out an alert of a ballistic missile headed toward the state.

The false emergency alert apparently happened because "the wrong button was pushed," Hawaii House Speaker Scott Saiki said in a statement.

He added, "Apparently, the wrong button was pushed and it took over 30 minutes for a correction to be announced. Parents and children panicked during those 30 minutes."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nuclear poweru.s. & worldthreat
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 homicides within 24 hours in City of Philadelphia
Man stabbed to death in Center City
New Jersey mom says she got used diapers in Amazon shipment
15-year-old killed in afternoon shooting in North Philly
AccuWeather: Becoming Mostly Sunny, Windy
Crime Fighters: Who assaulted Frank Tarantella?
Sydney Opera House illuminates for those battling Australia wildfires
Show More
Under pressure, Iran admits it shot down jetliner by mistake
Drexel medical student falls to death in Spring Garden: Police
Man posing as Uber driver accused of kidnapping and rape
Royal family to meet with Harry after 'Megxit' decision
NASA welcomes 11 new astronauts into its ranks
More TOP STORIES News