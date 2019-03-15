FYI Philly

Alessi recipes: Cioppino and Spring Asparagus; Baby Kale Quinoa

EMBED <>More Videos

Gina Gannon takes us in the kitchen with Alessi Foods and Acme Markets.

In the Kitchen with Alessi
Gina Gannon goes In the Kitchen with registered dietitian Natalie Filippone from Acme Mar-kets and ingredients from Alessi foods for some fun recipes you can make this spring.

Recipes | Win $100 Acme gift card
Recipes: Cioppino & Spring Asparagus; Baby Kale Quinoa
----------

Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Subscribe to our 6abc Community Newsletter: Text 6ABC to 22828 (Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
fyi phillyrecipealessifyi food
FYI PHILLY
FYI Philly: It's (almost) spring time in the city
People are flocking to the Bucks County Playhouse in New Hope | FYI Philly
Made in Philly: Haddonfield's Secret Garden's Kombucha
Shelter Me: GetYourPet.com
TOP STORIES
Man, 20, Rides school bus, goes to school after night of drinking
School in West Philly on lockdown over white powder
Lockdown lifted at NE Phila. school after live rounds found
Police: 49 dead, 1 charged in New Zealand mosque shootings
Philadelphia increases patrols at mosques after NZ attack
Police: Serial predator asks teen to pump gas then molests him
Man places hand in pocket to mimic gun during robbery
Show More
AccuWeather: Warm, Spotty Shower Today
Sex allegations lead to child bride investigation at Philly mosque
Court rules gun maker can be sued over Sandy Hook shooting
Mom files $500B suit in alleged college admission bribery scam
Judge: No vaccines, no school
More TOP STORIES News