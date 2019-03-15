In the Kitchen with Alessi
Gina Gannon goes In the Kitchen with registered dietitian Natalie Filippone from Acme Mar-kets and ingredients from Alessi foods for some fun recipes you can make this spring.
Recipes | Win $100 Acme gift card
Recipes: Cioppino & Spring Asparagus; Baby Kale Quinoa
----------
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Subscribe to our 6abc Community Newsletter: Text 6ABC to 22828 (Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.
Alessi recipes: Cioppino and Spring Asparagus; Baby Kale Quinoa
FYI PHILLY
TOP STORIES
Show More