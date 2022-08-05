Alex Jones ordered to pay $49.3M total over claims Sandy Hook shooting was hoax

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has been ordered to pay more than $4M to the parents of a 6-year-old boy killed in the 2016 Sandy Hook massacre.

AUSTIN, Texas -- A Texas jury has ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay $49.3 million in total damages to the parents of a first-grader killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre.

RELATED: Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, his company worth up to $270 million: Economist

The final award handed down Friday includes $45.2 million in punitive damages and $4.1 million in compensatory damages.

The parents of 6-year-old Jesse Lewis say they were tormented by the Infowars host's false claims that the worst classroom shooting in U.S. history was a hoax orchestrated by the government to tighten gun laws.

RELATED: Alex Jones concedes Sandy Hook Elementary School attack was '100% real'

Attorneys for the family had urged jurors for a financial punishment that would put Infowars out of business. One economist testified that Jones and his company were worth up to $270 million.