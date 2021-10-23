fatal shooting

Olympic sprinter Alex Quinonez fatally shot in Ecuador

In this Sept. 29, 2019. file photo, Alex Quiñónez, of Ecuador, gestures after a men's 200 meter heat at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) ((AP Photo/Petr David Josek))

GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador -- Ecuadorian sprinter Alex Quiñónez was fatally shot in the port city of Guayaquil, police said Saturday.

Quiñónez, who was 32, became a national hero in 2012 when he reached the 200 meter final at the London Games, finishing seventh in a race won by Usain Bolt.

Guayaquil-based newspaper El Universo reported that Quiñónez was fatally shot on a street in the northwest section of the city around 9:20 p.m. Friday and that another man was also killed.

There were no immediate report of arrests.

Ecuador President Guillermo Lasso vowed in a statement on Saturday that the slaying "will not go unpunished."

Quiñónez's death was also confirmed by the Ecuadorian Olympic Committee Olympic Committee in a statement on Saturday. It said the circumstances of his death "have not yet been clarified."

Quiñónez won bronze in the 200 at the 2019 world championship in Doha.

Andrea Sotomayor, the secretary general of the Ecuadorian Olympic Committee, expressed her sorrow and outrage on Twitter, decrying "so much evil."

"I don't have words to express the sadness, helplessness and indignation that is overwhelming me," wrote Sotomayor, who was formerly Minister of Sport. "Álex Quiñónez was the synonym of humility and a clear example of resilience. His loss leaves us with pain in our chests."

Guayaquil and other parts of Ecuador have been struggling with high levels of crime. This month, Lasso decreed a state of emergency to confront drug trafficking and other crimes in Ecuador, saying the military and police will take to the streets to provide security.

This year, there have been revolts in the country's prisons due to drug violence, especially in Guayaquil, which have ended in massacres by inmates of rival gangs linked to Mexican drug cartels. About 230 people have been killed in those compounds.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
deadly shootingfatal shootingolympicsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL SHOOTING
Man shot and killed in city's Mantua neighborhood
Man killed in execution-style shooting at Philly grocery store: Police
Brandon Lee's family speaks out after fatal shooting on movie set
NYPD officer kills woman after finding her with partner, police say
TOP STORIES
Raiders defeat Eagles 33-22 | Watch the Live Postgame Show
SEPTA union authorizes strike if no agreement is made this week
Eagles RB Miles Sanders leaves game with ankle injury
James Michael Tyler, known for 'Friends,' dies of cancer
Alcohol shortage looms: 'They don't know what's coming'
Film crew voiced safety concerns before Alec Baldwin fired prop gun
Enjoy some family fun this fall at Gilbertsville Farm
Show More
Crews battle house fire in Mount Laurel
Ed Sheeran has COVID, will do performances from home
Halloween haunted houses: Check out some spooky local spots
Vaccines are 'likely' to be available to kids 5-11 early Nov.: Fauci
Vanessa Bryant says she learned about Kobe's death from social media
More TOP STORIES News