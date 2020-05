Bucks County fatal hit and run victim identified as Alexandra Ridgway, 29

MIDDLETOWN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Middletown Township Police are still looking for tips as they investigate Monday's fatal hit and run on Route 1.The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Alexandra Ridgway.Police said Ridgway was struck by multiple cars and ultimately killed while either walking on or attempting to cross Route 1 near the Neshaminy High School exit.The roadway was shut down in both directions for several hours Monday morning as police investigated."We had traffic from 5:30 on, we heard a lot of backing up, beeping trucks, things like that," said homeowner Stacy Allen. "I thought it was an accident because it's usually very good, the (traffic) flow is good, I love living here so I knew it had to be something crazy."Later Monday afternoon, Philadelphia police said human remains were discovered around 8:30 a.m. that morning along the 8800 block of Pine Road in Fox Chase. A source tells Action News that police believe the remains are connected to the hit-and-run crash.Investigators said they have also followed up on leads in Montgomery County but did not elaborate.Middletown Township police released a statement saying the woman was struck by multiple cars on the southbound side of the highway; none of the striking vehicles remained at the scene."I don't know what she was doing at 3:30 in the morning unfortunately, and I can't believe anybody didn't stop," said homeowner Tanya Berndt of Middletown Township. "That's ridiculous."Middletown Township Police said they are investigating why Ridgway was on the highway.Her family has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for her funeral.