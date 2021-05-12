Alfonso Ribeiro talks season 31 of America's Funniest Home Videos

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This Sunday, nine of the best videos will compete for the big $100,000 cash prize on America's Funniest Home Videos.It's the longest-running prime-time show on ABC, now in its 31st season.I had a chance to chat with host Alfonso Ribeiro, who has truly watched it evolve over the years."It's the original YouTube," Ribeiro said. "We were here before YouTube existed. It's the precursor to social media, and no matter how great all of those are, people still like coming home to the original."Ribiero also tells me that with people shooting everything on their phones now, they're getting so many more submissions. And they are way easier to upload than the days of VHS tapes.He loves that this remains a show that brings families together."Being able to do that with laughter on a Sunday night together, to me, is exactly what this country needs," he said. "I think we all need it. We all need to laugh a little."You can watch America's Funniest Home Videos Sunday at 7 p.m. on 6abc.