Give mom the gift of flowers through a virtual experience

Flowers are a great way to send mom some love!

Alice's Table by Bucks County Blooms is now hosting virtual flower parties!

The company will FedEx flowers and a vase to your house, and then you connect with their florists online to assemble it.

You can set-up a one-one class or a group class for the perfect quarantine activity with family and friends.

The classes will teach you lots of tips and tricks on creating and maintaining the perfect bouquet.

