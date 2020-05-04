Community & Events

Give mom the gift of flowers through a virtual experience

Flowers are a great way to send mom some love!

Alice's Table by Bucks County Blooms is now hosting virtual flower parties!

The company will FedEx flowers and a vase to your house, and then you connect with their florists online to assemble it.

You can set-up a one-one class or a group class for the perfect quarantine activity with family and friends.

The classes will teach you lots of tips and tricks on creating and maintaining the perfect bouquet.

Alice's Table by Bucks County Blooms | Facebook
