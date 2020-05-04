Give mom the gift of flowers through a virtual experience

Flowers are a great way to send mom some love!
Alice's Table by Bucks County Blooms is now hosting virtual flower parties!
The company will FedEx flowers and a vase to your house, and then you connect with their florists online to assemble it.
You can set-up a one-one class or a group class for the perfect quarantine activity with family and friends.
The classes will teach you lots of tips and tricks on creating and maintaining the perfect bouquet.
