Historic all-Black NFL referee crew calls Monday night football game

TAMPA, FL -- An all-Black officiating crew worked an NFL game for the first time in league history.

Referee Jerome Boger led the crew, which also included umpire Barry Anderson, down judge Julian Mapp, line judge Carl Johnson, side judge Dale Shaw, field judge Anthony Jeffries and back judge Greg Steed all called the game pairing the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The members of Monday night's officiating crew have a combined 89 seasons of NFL experience and have worked six Super Bowls. NBA legend Magic Johnson expressed excitement for the crew on Twitter.



The first Black official in any major sport was Burl Toler, hired by the NFL in 1965.

The Rams defeated the Buccaneers 27-24.
