All clear given after guests evacuated from Lehigh Valley hotel due to hazmat

UPPER SAUCON Twp., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Officials in the Lehigh Valley have given the all clear after a hazmat situation forced guests to evacuate from a hotel in Upper Saucon Township.

It began around 8 p.m. Thursday at the Spring Hill Suites on the 3800 block of West Drive.

Township officials said emergency service units were called to the hotel for an odor investigation.

The building was evacuated by hotel staff.



According to one hotel guest who was staying on the fifth floor, the alarms went off and guests started leaving.

Some took the stairs, he said, while others took the elevators.

He said once they hit the bottom three floors, there was a smell that resembled burning rubber.

The guests were then told to leave the area and were being accommodated elsewhere.

According to township officials, some guests experienced minor irritation. They were examined at local hospitals and released.

Officials said emergency responders began a metering and sampling process to determine the cause of the irritant.

However, they said, testing by hazmat teams were inconclusive for identifying the cause of the smell.

All guests were allowed back into the hotel around 5 a.m. Friday.
