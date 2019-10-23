All clear given at Penn State Abington, campus reopens after possible threat

ABINGTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Penn State Abington campus has reopened after shutting down while police investigated a possible threat Wednesday morning.

"Police announce all clear. The threat has ended. Campus has reopened. Classes beginning at or after 2:00 p.m. will be held as normal," PSU Abington tweeted.



Just before 10 a.m., Penn State Abington closed and asked anyone on campus to shelter in place inside a building.



At the time, PSU Abington suspended classes and told students to not come to campus.



The all-clear was given around 11:10 a.m.

Classes will resume as normal starting at 2 p.m.

No further details on the threat have been released.
