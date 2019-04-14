BUFFALO, New York (WPVI) -- All fraternities and sororities have been suspended at the University of Buffalo.
That's after officials say a potential hazing case left a student on life support.
Buffalo police say the student was rushed to the hospital early Friday morning.
Authorities said yesterday that 18-year-old Sebastian Serafin-Bazan went into cardiac arrest at the school's Sigma Pi house.
But they have not yet said exactly why they believe hazing may be responsible.
All fraternities, sororities suspended at University of Buffalo
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More