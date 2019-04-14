All fraternities, sororities suspended at University of Buffalo

BUFFALO, New York (WPVI) -- All fraternities and sororities have been suspended at the University of Buffalo.That's after officials say a potential hazing case left a student on life support.Buffalo police say the student was rushed to the hospital early Friday morning.Authorities said yesterday that 18-year-old Sebastian Serafin-Bazan went into cardiac arrest at the school's Sigma Pi house.But they have not yet said exactly why they believe hazing may be responsible.