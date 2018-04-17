Alleged drug dealer, 21, charged in Marlton teen's death

Austin Cooper (Burlington County Prosecutor's Office )

MARLTON, N.J. (WPVI) --
A Burlington County man has been charged with causing the drug-related death of a Marlton teenager.

The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office says 21-year-old Austin Cooper of Willingboro was the drug dealer who delivered heroin to the teenage girl late last year.

They say the victim was discovered by a family member after a heroin overdose on December 26, 2017.

Officials say she was unresponsive but alive and was transported to Virtua Marlton Hospital before being flown to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

She was pronounced dead at CHOP on December 28.

According to investigators, Cooper delivered 10 bags of heroin to the victim's home prior to her death.

Cooper was previously charged in connection with this case with Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance (Third Degree) and Distribution of a Controlled Dangerous Substance (Third Degree).

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newsdrugsheroinoverdoseWillingboro
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Show More
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
More News