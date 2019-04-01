Crime & Safety

Woman driving on rims arrested after allegedly having full margarita inside cup holder

EMBED <>More Videos

Authorities say the woman was driving on rims and had a margarita in her cup holder.

TULSA, Oklahoma -- An Oklahoma woman suspected of drunk driving was arrested after police say she was driving on her car's rims and had a full margarita inside her cup holder.

Tulsa police say they were on a separate traffic stop when Amy Ann Dillion pulled up near them, riding on the rims.

When asked how much she had to drink, authorities say she told them she had two tequila shots and could barely stand.

Officials also said they found a margarita in the cup holder. Dillion blew a blood alcohol concentration reading of .21.

Dillion was arrested for DUI second offense, a felony, operating a motor vehicle with defective tires, transporting an open container, and driving without a license.

The Tulsa Police Department said on Facebook that Dillion could face more charges if it's discovered that she hit something.

Officers said a concerned citizen reported seeing Dillion's vehicle riding on the rims about 15 minutes before she was stopped.

SEE ALSO: Video captures person driving with missing tire and brake rotor grinding highway
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyoklahomamargaritastraffic stop
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Victim's friends may have dared shooter to fire gun
Bryce Harper announces he and wife expecting baby boy
Bryce Harper's debut as a Philadelphia Phillie
Father of slain SC student: 'I can't tell you how painful this is'
Chief: Ride-share mistake led to death of SC college student from NJ
N.J. cracks down on distracted drivers
Strike threat looms at CCP
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunny, Chilly Start To April
Technical issue delays flights for multiple airlines
Wawa, The Rooster create hoagie for good cause
Car turned on side, 1 trapped after crash
Video shows hit-and-run driver strike 9-year-old
More TOP STORIES News