Allentown police are investigating a crash that left two people dead early Saturday morning

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Allentown police are investigating a crash that left two people dead.Officials say this happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Jefferson Street.Police say the driver lost control and crashed into a wall.The Lehigh County Coroner's office says the victims are 22-year-old Amanda Bauer Ly of Souderton and 25-year-old Quamal Grant of Allentown.The cause of the crash remains under investigation.