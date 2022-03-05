Allentown police are investigating a crash that left two people dead early Saturday morning

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Allentown police are investigating a crash that left two people dead.
Officials say this happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Jefferson Street.
Police say the driver lost control and crashed into a wall.
The Lehigh County Coroner's office says the victims are 22-year-old Amanda Bauer Ly of Souderton and 25-year-old Quamal Grant of Allentown.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
