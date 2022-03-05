fatal crash

Allentown police are investigating a crash that left two people dead early Saturday morning

Police say the driver of the car lost control and crashed into a wall.


ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Allentown police are investigating a crash that left two people dead.

Officials say this happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Jefferson Street.

Police say the driver lost control and crashed into a wall.

The Lehigh County Coroner's office says the victims are 22-year-old Amanda Bauer Ly of Souderton and 25-year-old Quamal Grant of Allentown.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
