hit and run

Allentown hit-and-run crash leaves victim in critical condition, driver sought

Police believe the driver struck the victim at a high rate of speed then fled the scene.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Search for hit-and-run driver in Allentown, victim critically injured

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are searching for the driver who struck a pedestrian in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

The hit-and-run crash happened just before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday at 17th Street and Sumner Avenue.

Police believe the driver struck the victim at a high rate of speed then fled the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. No further details have been released on the victim's identity.

Police are working on getting a description of the striking vehicle.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
allentownhit and runpedestrian struckpedestrian injuredhit and run accident
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIT AND RUN
Woman killed in Delaware hit-and-run crash; police search for suspect
Philly police seek public's help in recent fatal hit-and-runs
Police searching for hit-and-run driver who killed man in South Philly
Pedestrian killed in Delco hit-and-run, suspect charged
TOP STORIES
Delay for Pa. school after demonstration over masks, online threats
Residents upset over new CBD Kratom store
Brian Laundrie's cause of death, new details revealed in autopsy
Penn to offer tuition-free nursing program thanks to $125M grant
Just announced: See who will host the 2022 Oscars
AccuWeather: Cold Today, Milder Tomorrow
Judge orders sale to resume of 2 shuttered Chester Co. hospitals
Show More
Philly vaccine pioneer working on universal coronavirus shot
Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash says Ben Simmons in 'good place ment...
Russia says some forces pulling back amid Ukraine crisis
Police: Man fatally stabbed in Wawa parking lot
Ocean City community donates valentines to veterans
More TOP STORIES News