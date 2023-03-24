WATCH LIVE

3 killed in 2 shootings in Allentown over span of few hours

Police have not said if any arrests have been made in either shooting.

Friday, March 24, 2023 12:10PM
ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Three people were killed in two shootings in Allentown, Pennsylvania over the span of a few hours.

Authorities responded to Lehigh Valley Hospital for a gunshot victim on Thursday at about 7 p.m.

Police say that man had been shot on the 500 block of North 4th Street.

He died at the hospital a short time later.

Then, at about 1:30 a.m. Friday, police found two shooting victims on the sidewalk in the 100 block of East South Street.

A 21-year-old man and a 42-year-old man were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not said if any arrests have been made in either shooting.

