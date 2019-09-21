Allentown K-9 dies after battle with cancer

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A K-9 officer with the Allentown Police Department died Saturday following a brief battle with cancer, according to WFMZ-TV.
Harley was assigned to the department's 2nd platoon in 2013 and spent his career working with Officer Andrew Fegely.
Harley and Fegley received numerous awards and recognitions and were part of numerous criminal apprehensions and drug seizures throughout the city, according to the department's Facebook page.
The two were also well-known in the community.
Thank you for your service, Harley.
